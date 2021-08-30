Zacks: Analysts Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Barings BDC posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBDC. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Shares of NYSE BBDC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.79. 3,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $517.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,992 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 448,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 18.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 411,066 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 47.1% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 409,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the second quarter worth $3,459,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

