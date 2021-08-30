Zacks: Analysts Expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. CalAmp posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $410.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. CalAmp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,546,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,387,000 after buying an additional 597,304 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in CalAmp in the second quarter worth $3,856,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in CalAmp by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,694,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 284,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CalAmp by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,683,000 after acquiring an additional 259,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,126,000 after purchasing an additional 221,729 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

