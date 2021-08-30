Zacks: Analysts Expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Million

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will report $2.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 million to $16.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 111.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 60,870 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 266,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIGR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. 255,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,415. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $269.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.48.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.