Zacks: Analysts Expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will report $2.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $11.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 million to $16.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.68 million, with estimates ranging from $12.29 million to $13.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 111.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 60,870 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,135,000 after acquiring an additional 266,400 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIGR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.95. 255,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,415. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $269.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.48.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

