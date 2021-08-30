Zacks: Analysts Expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $160.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,837. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.06.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $1,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,829 shares of company stock worth $2,509,396 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,911,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $833,866,000 after buying an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,673,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,570,000 after buying an additional 52,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,600,000 after buying an additional 35,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

