Zacks: Analysts Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will announce $1.69 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $8.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,194. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 168.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,289,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 328.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,722 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,666 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1,220.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,744,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 91.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEC Energy Group (WEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.