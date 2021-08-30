Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.18). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02.

ADMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 807,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,366 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $2,160,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $204.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.97. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

