Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $1,003,475,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,088,000 after buying an additional 6,840,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $59.26. 674,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,155,484. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

