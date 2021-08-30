Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Community Health Systems reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of CYH traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. 8,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,353. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.92. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

In related news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 540,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 232,260 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,541,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,887,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

