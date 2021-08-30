Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Million

Analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will report sales of $2.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for KemPharm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 million and the highest is $2.20 million. KemPharm reported sales of $1.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year sales of $28.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.44 million to $28.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.75 million, with estimates ranging from $21.06 million to $42.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KemPharm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

KMPH stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,134. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $316.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.32. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $22.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 110.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,234 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in KemPharm by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in KemPharm during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in KemPharm during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

