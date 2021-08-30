Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Oil States International.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 183.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 5,458.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $372.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 3.97.

Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

