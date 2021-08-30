Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.48. Selective Insurance Group reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%.

SIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of SIGI stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $84.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,909,000 after buying an additional 674,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $48,532,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,023,000 after buying an additional 394,010 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,177,000 after buying an additional 310,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,031,000 after buying an additional 284,402 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

