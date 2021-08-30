Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Post $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $451.69. The stock had a trading volume of 348,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $452.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 329.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 97,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

