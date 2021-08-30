Zacks: Brokerages Expect Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) to Announce $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) will announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Masimo’s earnings. Masimo reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Masimo will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Masimo.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

MASI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Masimo by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Masimo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Masimo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI opened at $277.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 0.78. Masimo has a 52 week low of $203.81 and a 52 week high of $287.34.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

