Zacks: Brokerages Expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to announce sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Maximus posted sales of $923.84 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $993,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,858,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 48,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMS stock traded up $1.96 on Tuesday, hitting $86.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,643. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.94. Maximus has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

