Zacks: Brokerages Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $315.42 Million

Equities analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post sales of $315.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.90 million and the highest is $328.60 million. UDR posted sales of $310.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,056.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,051.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,000 shares of company stock worth $9,742,950. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 13.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 51,946 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.8% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 79,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth $360,000. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.