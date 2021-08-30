Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will announce sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of VMC traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.95. The stock had a trading volume of 507,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,521. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $119.28 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.