Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) to “Buy”

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

UNCFF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, upgraded UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UniCredit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.39. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $13.55.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

