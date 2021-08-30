Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.57.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $150.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.70. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

