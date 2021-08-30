Zions Bancorporation, National Association Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.82 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ZION. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

Shares of ZION opened at $58.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

