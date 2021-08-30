Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,981,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,171,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,217,000 after purchasing an additional 213,662 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at $7,307,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 4,841.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 135,845 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 60.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 131,714 shares during the period. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JMIA. Renaissance Capital raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $19.84 on Monday. Jumia Technologies AG has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29.

Jumia Technologies Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

