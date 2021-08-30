Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 40.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $5,759,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, OCO Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

In other news, Director Farhad Nanji acquired 6,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.66 per share, for a total transaction of $436,301.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 90,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $5,668,872.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,322,992.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 324,396 shares of company stock worth $20,147,285 and have sold 239,956 shares worth $14,823,335. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $67.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $47.76 and a one year high of $70.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

