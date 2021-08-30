Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 631 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,431,000 after buying an additional 37,322 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 591 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $103.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.78. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.11 and a 52 week high of $114.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 64.20%.

COLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

