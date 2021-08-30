Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on WD. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of WD opened at $102.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.30. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.92.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.33 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.