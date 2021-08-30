Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,091 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 69.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of FHI opened at $34.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. On average, analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,468 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

