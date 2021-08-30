Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives $51.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ZYME opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $24.82 and a 52-week high of $59.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 1,073.23% and a negative return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $1.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 12,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $457,604.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,543.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Zymeworks by 60.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

