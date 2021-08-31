$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SunPower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is ($0.04). SunPower reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist cut their target price on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.42.

Shares of SPWR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.65. The stock had a trading volume of 68,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,512. SunPower has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SunPower by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,203,000 after acquiring an additional 97,128 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 77,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 49,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SunPower by 444.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares in the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

