-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will report ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASPU. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews purchased 10,000 shares of Aspen Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 189,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Group in the 1st quarter valued at $3,120,000. 54.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Group stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.77. 45,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,496. Aspen Group has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $144.64 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 0.66.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

