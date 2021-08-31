$0.07 EPS Expected for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%.

BDSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

BDSI opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.71. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $4.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 373,956 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,622,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,060 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 3,935,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,087,000 after acquiring an additional 448,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,289,355 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 307,538 shares during the last quarter. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

