-$0.08 EPS Expected for Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) will report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Athersys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.11). Athersys reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Athersys will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Athersys.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

ATHX opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $368.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71. Athersys has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.03.

In other Athersys news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $47,437.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Athersys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 429,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Athersys by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Athersys by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

