$0.08 EPS Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.13. Cutera also posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Cutera stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. Cutera has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.89 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

In other Cutera news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $49,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,968.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 629.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

