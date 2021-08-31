-$0.10 EPS Expected for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). Electrameccanica Vehicles reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Electrameccanica Vehicles.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. 68,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,047,317. The company has a market cap of $402.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. engages in development and manufacture of electric vehicles. It operates through Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles segments. The Electric Vehicles segment develops and manufactures electric vehicles for mass markets. The Custom Build Vehicles segment offers high-end custom built vehicles.

