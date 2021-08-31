$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Perion Network reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PERI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.85. 3,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,894. Perion Network has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $705.77 million, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.