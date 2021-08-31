$0.23 EPS Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.20. Northwest Bancshares reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.
Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%.
Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.
In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,489.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.
