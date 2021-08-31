$0.24 EPS Expected for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) will report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.25. Lattice Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lattice Semiconductor.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%.

LSCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $3,034,162.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 18,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $1,092,258.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,808,338.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,256 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 130.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.03.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

