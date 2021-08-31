$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) to report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Cumulus Media posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.42). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.68 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMLS. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $11.62. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,887. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

