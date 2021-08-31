-$0.30 EPS Expected for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) will announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.24). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.45.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,143,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,699,000 after purchasing an additional 117,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,209,000 after purchasing an additional 122,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,559,000 after purchasing an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,460,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 508,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

