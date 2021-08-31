$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CI Financial.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CI Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 10.59. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 24,166.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in CI Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,263,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CI Financial by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 49,554 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in CI Financial by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,823,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 791,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 127,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

