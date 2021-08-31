$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.99. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAH opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

