$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will post $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. Autodesk posted sales of $952.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.84.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 248.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Autodesk by 19.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,436,000 after buying an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Autodesk by 5.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after buying an additional 50,636 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,557,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,635. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

