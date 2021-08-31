$1.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $1.89 billion. Cintas reported sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $7.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $393.53. The stock had a trading volume of 244,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,624. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $386.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $307.65 and a fifty-two week high of $396.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after acquiring an additional 53,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

