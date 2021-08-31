106,653 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Acquired by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,653 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,084,000. Facebook accounts for 2.1% of Bbva USA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $380.13. 414,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,690,504. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $356.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.28. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $381.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,717,995 shares of company stock valued at $951,080,888. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

