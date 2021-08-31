11,580 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,580 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.16. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

