11,851 Shares in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 155,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 price target on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.02.

NYSE SNDR opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

