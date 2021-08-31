12,500 Shares in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCACU. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $540,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,032,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCACU opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

