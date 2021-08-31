1,284,000 Shares in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,863,000. Li Auto makes up approximately 1.3% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LI. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 766.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311,998 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,293,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032,321 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 252.7% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,374,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,708 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,344,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,869 shares during the period. 12.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.35. The company had a trading volume of 379,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,543,584. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.