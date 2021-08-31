13,912 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 100.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.35 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $52.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

