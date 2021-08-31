140,000 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Bought by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,964,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,587 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 69.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,624,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $375,432,000 after buying an additional 2,302,434 shares during the period. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $46,564,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 75.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,193,203 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,567,000 after buying an additional 513,523 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $31,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $35.29 and a one year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Summit Insights cut Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.10.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.