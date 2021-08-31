140,325 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 140,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,760,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.23. 14,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,476. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.05 and a 52 week high of $55.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09.

