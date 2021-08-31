$146.65 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to post $146.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.70 million and the lowest is $139.03 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $112.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $576.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $551.97 million to $632.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $635.57 million, with estimates ranging from $584.90 million to $718.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRC. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.46.

NYSE SRC traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $51.79. 22,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,151. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $29.40 and a 12 month high of $51.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

