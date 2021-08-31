$153.40 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report $153.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.50 million and the lowest is $153.30 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $143.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $616.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $611.50 million to $624.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $648.15 million, with estimates ranging from $622.50 million to $664.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,079,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,641,000 after acquiring an additional 637,071 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,905,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,688,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,138,000 after buying an additional 285,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,453,000 after buying an additional 2,151,144 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.09 and a beta of 1.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.